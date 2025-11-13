J-K: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Conducts Raids at 13 Locations Across Valley

Kashmir: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted raids at 13 locations across the Kashmir valley on Thursday, CIK officials said.

The raids come in the backdrop of the ongoing probe into the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed 12 individuals on November 10.

Further details regarding the raids are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anantnag Police carried out coordinated raids in the district amid a massive crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). Meanwhile, in Kulgam, police are carrying out a crackdown against the anti-national elements, checking vehicles at the Navyug tunnel.

Meanwhile, security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

According to the information from the diaries, it can be said that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

These diaries were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar's room number four and Muzammil's room number 13. Additionally, police recovered a diary from Muzammil's room, the same location where they recovered 360 kg of explosives in Dhauj, located just 300 meters from Al-Falah University.

The diaries carried code words which investigators are now piecing together. The agencies are also looking into whether different vehicles were being prepared for the blasts.

According to sources, after the i20 and EcoSport, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more vehicles for the blast to expand the target.