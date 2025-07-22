J-K: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-like Situation And Landslides In Rajouri; Schools Closed, Administration On High Alert

A flood-like situation has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers witnessed a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall in the region.

The Rajouri District Administration issued a weather advisory for the district following the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 21 to July 24.

The torrential downpour has also triggered landslides, prompting the administration to remain on high alert.

Excavators were deployed to clear a road affected by a landslide. Aroon Bhardwaj, an engineer from a construction company, stated, "It has been raining continuously here for the last three to four days. Our machines are stationed to clear the road after a sudden landslide. There has been significant damage."

As a precautionary measure, the Rajouri District Administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools across the district for today.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous downpours have caused waterlogging and disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Rajouri SDRF team in charge, Sub Inspector Mohd Ashrif Choudhary, has urged people to take precautionary steps in order to evade any untoward incident.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “... The Deputy Controller has instructed us to make announcements at various places so that no one becomes a victim of any accident. The weather conditions have been declared dangerous for three days... We appeal to the people to travel as per the advisory of the District Police and Traffic Police. Do not go near any hill, river, stream or wetland. People living in hilly areas are advised not to go anywhere in this rain.”

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is undertaking road construction work in the hilly areas of the Pir Panjal region of Rajouri to improve connectivity and reduce waterlogging in market areas such as Kotranka, Samote, and Budhal.

"Wherever there is a problem of waterlogging, especially in market areas, we are constructing concrete pavements," said Sanjay Sharma, a BRO engineer.

"The drains in the market were often clogged, leading to water overflow on roads. We have now covered those areas with concrete pavements and are addressing damaged road patches," he added.

Sharma noted that the initiative aims to ensure smoother travel and maintain road safety, with regular maintenance underway.