J-K: 'Operation Mahadev' Underway, 3 Terrorists Killed, First Picture Of Terrorist Hideout In Dachigam Released

Three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress" the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X.

The operation is still in progress.

Indian security forces have reportedly neutralised three Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir’s Dachigam in a major crackdown on terrorism. One of the three terrorists killed is believed to be Suleiman, a resident of Pakistan and one of the main attackers of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The news comes on day Parliament is debating Operation Sindoor during its Monsoon session.

“Initial reports suggest that the three terrorists eliminated in the ongoing operation are foreign nationals, likely affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. We are investigating their possible role in the Pahalgam attack,” said an official source.

According to sources, the bodies of the neutralised terrorists will be shown to those arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.