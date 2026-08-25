J-K Police, Army and CRPF Apprehend 6 Terror Associates in Two Separate Operations in Shopian

Shopian: In a significant success towards disrupting terror networks and preventing attempts to disturb peace and security, Shopian Police, in joint operations with the Army and CRPF, apprehended six terrorist associates and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating material in the district.

In the Heerpora area, a motorcycle was intercepted during naka checking. Three individuals identified as Junaid Muzaffar Dar, Aamir Yousaf and Junaid Bashir Dar, all three from Kulgam, were apprehended. Two hand grenades and incriminating posters were also recovered from their possession. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Heerpora under relevant provisions of law.

In a separate operation in the Imamsahib area, joint patrolling by Shopian Police, 34 RR and 178 BN CRPF led to the apprehension of three individuals. During their personal search, one hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines, 20 rounds and incriminating posters were recovered.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Haris Manzoor, Ashiq Hussain and Arif Ahmad Kumar, all three from Anantnag. In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Imamsahib under relevant sections of law.

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Further investigation in both cases is underway to ascertain their activities and establish their terror linkages. J-K Police remains committed to dismantling terror networks and ensuring peace and security in Shopian.