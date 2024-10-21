Published 23:34 IST, October 21st 2024
J-K Terror Attack: Punjab Man Was Talking to His Wife Over Phone When He Was Hit by Bullet
A doctor from Kashmir and six non-local laborers were killed, and five others were injured in the attack at an under-construction tunnel in Gund on Sunday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Victim from Punjab Gurmeet Singh was speaking to his wife over phone when he was hit by bullet | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:34 IST, October 21st 2024