  • J'khand: Mobile Internet to be Suspended for 5 Hours on Sat, Sun for JGGLCCE Recruitment Exam

Published 00:45 IST, September 21st 2024

J'khand: Mobile Internet to be Suspended for 5 Hours on Sat, Sun for JGGLCCE Recruitment Exam

Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of the JGGLCCE recruitment test.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hemant Soren
Mobile internet services to be suspended for 5 hours on Sat, Sun for recruitment test | Image: ANI
  • 2 min read
00:45 IST, September 21st 2024