Published 00:45 IST, September 21st 2024
J'khand: Mobile Internet to be Suspended for 5 Hours on Sat, Sun for JGGLCCE Recruitment Exam
Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of the JGGLCCE recruitment test.
Mobile internet services to be suspended for 5 hours on Sat, Sun for recruitment test | Image: ANI
