'Jaanta Nahi Mera Baap Kon Hai': CCTV Footage Shows BJP Leader's Son Slapping Toll Official After Heated Argument | Watch

Bengaluru: A CCTV video from Karnataka’s Kannooli toll gate has triggered widespread outrage after it showed a local BJP leader’s son allegedly assaulting toll booth staff during a dispute over payment. The man seen in the footage has been identified as Samarth Gowda Patil, the son of BJP leader and former Babaleshwar constituency candidate Vijugouda Patil.

The incident took place when a car carrying Patil arrived at the toll plaza and stopped at the payment lane. The video shows him stepping out of the vehicle and getting into an argument with the toll official.

Toll staff claimed that Samarth demanded free passage, claiming his father’s political position, and refused to pay the toll fee. When the employees denied the request and insisted on payment, the argument escalated.

The CCTV footage, which has since gone viral on social media, purportedly show Samarth slapping one of the toll workers during the confrontation.

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Toll authorities said the staff on duty were simply following rules and had no authority to allow vehicles to pass without payment. The incident has raised concerns over misuse of political influence and safety of toll workers.

“This is unacceptable behavior. No one should feel entitled to abuse others, regardless of their background,” one of the comments read.

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Karnataka was in the limelight of another political drama in Karnataka's Chikmagalur after a private tourist bus from Tamil Nadu was intercepted for allegedly sporting provocative stickers and slogans glorifying the designated global terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim.