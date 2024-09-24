sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ‘Jaati-Jaati’ Ka Shor Machaate..’: CM Yogi Pays Poetic Tribute To Dinkar, Takes Dig At Opposition

Published 00:48 IST, September 24th 2024

‘Jaati-Jaati’ Ka Shor Machaate..’: CM Yogi Pays Poetic Tribute To Dinkar, Takes Dig At Opposition

Yogi Adityanath honored poet Dinkar on his birthday, quoting "Rashmirathi" amid tensions with the Samajwadi Party over a police encounter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Jaati-Jaati’ Ka Shor Machaate..’: CM Yogi Pays Poetic Tribute To Dinkar, Takes Dig At Opposition
‘Jaati-Jaati’ Ka Shor Machaate..’: CM Yogi Pays Poetic Tribute To Dinkar, Takes Dig At Opposition | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:48 IST, September 24th 2024