Published 00:48 IST, September 24th 2024
‘Jaati-Jaati’ Ka Shor Machaate..’: CM Yogi Pays Poetic Tribute To Dinkar, Takes Dig At Opposition
Yogi Adityanath honored poet Dinkar on his birthday, quoting "Rashmirathi" amid tensions with the Samajwadi Party over a police encounter.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
‘Jaati-Jaati’ Ka Shor Machaate..’: CM Yogi Pays Poetic Tribute To Dinkar, Takes Dig At Opposition | Image: PTI
