‘Jab Sindoor Barood Bann Jaata Hai…’: PM Modi Says Avenged April 22 Pahalgam Attack In 22 Minutes

Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India avenged the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in just 22 minutes through Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action against terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India Brought Pakistan to its Knees: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in Deshnoke town in Rajasthan's Bikaner, the prime minister said, "On April 22, terrorists removed the Sindoor (vermillion) from the foreheads of our sisters after asking about their religion. The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain.”

“By the valour of our forces, we fulfilled that resolution. Our government gave a free hand to all three forces. All three forces created such a 'chakravyuh' that Pakistan was brought to its knees,” he added.

PM Modi's Stern Message to Pakistan

During his speech, PM Modi further said Pakistan-based terrorists had set out to erase the sindoor but they have now been “buried in the soil.” The prime minister added, “Those who thought India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are today buried in its debris.”

PM Modi further praised the Indian Armed Forces, saying their policy and strategy destroyed the fangs of terrorism, showcasing the power of “new India”.

India's Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy nine terror camps, including that of banned terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). At least 100 terrorists affiliated with these groups were killed in the Indian strikes. The operation was conducted days after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians, including a foreigner from Nepal.