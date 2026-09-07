Jacqueline Fernandez MCOCA Trouble Again: Court Seeks EOW Reply On Plea To Make Her Accused In Rs 200 Cr Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Monday sought a response from the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi police on a plea praying to make Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Leepakshi Ellawadi “accused” in an MCOCA case linked to the alleged Rs. 200 crore extortion.

Special Judge (MCOCA) Gagandeep Singh has sought a response from Delhi Police and listed the matter for hearing on September 15.

The court has also reserved an order on the framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar and other accused persons in the MCOCA case for September 15. Currently, Jacqueline Fernandez is not an accused in this case.

Advocate Navin Malhotra and Ritwik Malhotra have moved this application on behalf of accused Nawas Kakkat. He is alleged aide of Sukesh Chandrasekhar and was deported from the UAE. A supplementary charge sheet has been filed against Kakkat.

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In the application, it is mentioned that as per the supplementary charge sheet, during the investigation of the case, it was found that Kakkat remained an associate of accused Chandrasekhar and he was helping in parking, layering, and transferring the crime proceeds.

Police have stated that Kakkat was one of the main handlers of crime proceeds of the present case. He arranged bank entries for making payments for purchasing gifts and other valuable items for Bollywood celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez through accused Pinky Irani, and funds were also transferred to Pinky Irani, Leepakshi Ellawadi and for purchasing goods for Sukash/Leena and others. He also made arrangements for making part payment to Halo Airways for meeting out travel expenses of accused Leena Paulose.

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The application also mentioned that, as per allegations, at the instance of Navas, some of his known persons, namely Muhaamad V, Selshas K, Nabeel M, Mohd. Jasheel, Mohd. Asif TA, Binshad KB, Ansal MM, Mohd. Mahin, Ramla Umar, Zinsil Sajid K, Arshad and Rijas PN received cash from him and deposited in their bank accounts and transferred the funds to the bank accounts provided by accused Navas KI.

They also made payment through banking channels for the purchase of gifts etc. Further, even after the arrest of the main accused Chandrasekhar, his associate Navas has been arranging funds for making payment to the lawyers of accused Chandrasekhar.

It is mentioned in the application that, as per the allegations, the accused Navas was helping Sukesh in parking and transferring the proceeds of crime and handling the same, as well as arranging the bank entries for making payment and purchasing gifts and other valuable items for Bollywood celebrities and transferred the amount to Pinky Irani, Leepakshi Ellawadi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.