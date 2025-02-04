‘Jacuzzis, Showers & Staged Photo Ops’: PM Modi Roars in Lok Sabha, Rips Into Rahul, Kejriwal And Cynics

"Some leaders focusing on jacuzzis and showers, but our focus is to ensure 'Haar Ghar Jal', said PM Modi. | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Rahul Gandhi , Arvind Kejriwal , and the Opposition in a blistering Lok Sabha speech, mocking their theatrics with jibes about "jacuzzis, showers, and staged photo ops." Slamming them for 'peddling hollow slogans' while his government 'delivered real development', PM Modi accused the Opposition of misleading the public. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, he asserted that the BJP -led NDA was focused on building a Viksit Bharat, while rivals indulged in political gimmicks. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to deliver his 14th such reply, Modi took a swipe at his critics, calling their attacks desperate attempts to stay relevant.

Our Govt Focuses on 'Har Ghar Jal', Others on Jacuzzis: PM's Dig at Arvind Kejriwal

"Our government, in the last five years, has provided tap water to the people of the country. Living under a thatched or plastic roof during the rainy season is incredibly difficult—dreams are crushed every moment, and not everyone can understand this struggle. So far, 4 crore homes have been provided, and as someone who has experienced poverty, I know the true value of a solid roof over one’s head. We have built over 12 crore toilets, ensuring dignity and hygiene for millions. While discussions on social media and in the media revolve around some leaders focusing on jacuzzis and showers, but our focus is to ensure 'Haar Ghar Jal'. After 75 years of Independence, nearly 16 crore households did not have tap connections for water. Our government provided 'Nal Se Jal' to 12 crore households in five years", said PM Modi launching a veiled attack on AAP leader and former Delhi CM Kejriwal

On Rahul Gandhi's 'Boring' Remark

Roaring back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling President's address boring, PM Modi in strong words said,"Those who do photo sessions in poor people's huts for entertainment will naturally find parliamentary discussions boring. Our efforts are focused on solving problems. We work with complete dedication."

'Only 15 Paise Reaches The Needy', PM Recalls Rajiv Gandhi's admission

Stepping up his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Modi recalled former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s admission that if Re 1 is sent from Delhi, people got only 15 paise.

“There was a prime minister who identified the problem and said only 15 paise is delivered to the people when the government releases 1 rupee. There was only one-party rule in the country. People gave us a mandate to work for them. We only have one motive—people’s money for the people of the country. During our tenure, we transferred 40 lakh crore rupees to the accounts of the people of the country", PM said in Lok Sabha.

‘25 Crore People Come Out of Poverty’

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM Modi said, "In 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. We did not give false slogans, but true development to people".

On Rs 12 Lakh Tax Break

Referring to the tax exemption on incomes up to ₹12 lakh announced in Budget 2025, PM Modi stated, "In 2002, there was no tax on incomes up to ₹12 lakh; today, we have ensured the same relief once again."

"In the last 10 years, we have done the work of increasing the savings of middle class by reducing the income tax. Before 2014, such 'bombs' were hurled, and 'shots' were fired that they hit the lives of people... Gradually, we healed those wounds and moved ahead. In 2013-2014, tax was exempted on income up to Rs 2 lakh. Today, income of Rs 12 lakh is completely exempted from income tax, and we have been doing this continuously. The wounds kept on healing..." said PM Modi.

'Crores of Rupees Saved': PM Modi Attacks Congress, AAP on Corruption Charges

"Earlier, the headlines of the newspapers used to be related to scams and corruption. 10 years have passed crores of rupees have been saved which has been used for the public", said PM in an apparent attack on Congress.

"We have taken several steps which have saved a lot of money, but we have not used that money to build a 'Sheeshmahal', instead we have used that money to build the nation," Prime Minister stated in an apparent dig at Kejriwal.

‘They Carry Constitution in Their Pockets, Yet ...: PM Modi

Slamming the hypocrisy of opposition leaders, PM Modi said that his government had given Muslim women their rights by ending ‘triple talaq', however, "Those who live with Constitution in their pockets, forget how they pushed Muslim women into hardships.

Some people chose 'tushtikaran (appeasement)', we have chosen 'santushtikaran (satisfaction)'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing them of indulging in “tushtikaran” (appeasement) while his government focused on “santushtikaran” (satisfaction) through the saturation of welfare schemes. He asserted that true social justice and secularism lie in ensuring benefits reach everyone.

‘387 Medical Colleges in India Before 2014, Today There are 780’

Highlighting the transformation in medical education under his leadership, Modi pointed out that the number of medical colleges in India had doubled from 387 before 2014 to 780 today, with a significant rise in seats for SC and OBC students. “Before 2014, there were 7,700 medical seats for SC students; today, it’s 17,000. For OBCs, the number has jumped from 14,000 to 32,000,” he said, stressing on the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

'Fashion to Talk About Caste'

Slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said it had become a “fashion” for some to invoke caste politics while ignoring real reforms. He reminded Parliament that for decades, leaders across parties had demanded constitutional status for the OBC Commission—something his government finally delivered, while those now claiming to champion the cause had failed to act when in power.

On Ayushman Bharat

PM Modi highlighted that Ayushman Bharat now covers 30,000 hospitals but accused some political parties of depriving the poor of its benefits.