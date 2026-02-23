‘Jai Maa Kali’: PM Modi Writes To People Of Bengal, Raises Alarm Over Illegal Infiltration And Takes 'Sonar Bangla' Pledge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wrote a letter to the people of West Bengal, which is being distributed by the party workers in the state ahead of the high-stakes Assembly Elections this year.

In the letter, PM Modi greeted the people of West Bengal, highlighting that the fate of the state would be decided after the elections, sharing his resolution of making 'Viksit' West Bengal.

"In just a few months, the fate of West Bengal will be decided. The future of the coming generation and the direction it takes will depend on your well-thought-out decision. Today, every young person, elder, and woman who dreams of my Sonar Bangla is in great pain. Their suffering pains my heart. Therefore, I have made a resolution from the depths of my heart - a resolution to make West Bengal 'Viksit' (Developed) and prosperous." the letter read.

The PM stated that over the last 11 years, with the strength of the blessings of the people of the country, my government has given top priority to public welfare and overall development. "From the welfare of farmers to fulfilling the dreams of youth, and from empowering women to reaching every section of society, the positive results of our policies and continuous efforts are clearly visible today.", said the PM's letter.

Taking aim at the TMC-led state government, he wrote, “Despite the non-cooperation and opposition from the state government, today, nearly 5 crore people of West Bengal have been connected to the banking system through the 'Jan-Dhan Yojana'. Under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', 85 lakh toilets have been constructed in the state. While the ruling party of the state is snatching away the livelihood of the poor, we have extended a helping hand by providing loans worth ₹2.82 lakh crore to small traders and entrepreneurs. I have had the privilege of making 56 lakh senior citizens self-reliant in their old age under the 'Atal Pension Yojana'. I feel blessed to have freed mothers and sisters from smoke by providing LPG connections to over 1 crore families through the 'Ujjwala Yojana'.”

The letter said that West Bengal's farmers are struggling to feed their families even though they "feed the entire nation".

"In such difficult circumstances, I feel fortunate to have brought smiles to the faces of over 52 lakh farmers by providing them with direct financial assistance through the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi'." the letter said.

He further said that he is pained to see the condition of the state, drawing a contrasting picture by describing its post-independence boom.

“West Bengal used to determine the direction of the country's economy and was a leader in industrial development. But today, my heart is pained to see the dilapidated condition of this glorious state. The irreparable damage caused to West Bengal due to six decades of misrule and appeasement politics cannot be expressed in words. On one hand, youths are forced to migrate to other states due to lack of employment, and on the other hand, my mothers and sisters in West Bengal do not feel safe today. The Bengal that Swami Vivekananda and Rishi Aurobindo dreamed of is today shackled by narrow vote-bank politics, violence, and anarchy, which is extremely painful for it.”

Highlighting the state as the "son of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose", he said that it is now "stained with illegal infiltration and violence against women".

"The Bengali pride of Thakur Rabindranath Tagore's 'Sonar Bangla' is at stake. Based on the trust of the people of the country, West Bengal's pride will return. The country is safe today. But for how long will you endure all this with a smile? Now, change is inevitable." said PM in the letter.

"In many states of the country, the standard of living has improved today, and the poor have smiles on their faces. They have received health security under 'Ayushman Bharat', employment for youth, and security for women. I will revive this development and progress in West Bengal as well." the letter added.

He urged the West Bengal public to join the journey of development, adding, “If I get the opportunity to serve you, every moment of my service will be dedicated to bringing a smile to your face and spreading happiness, and to freeing you from corruption and misrule. The safety of mothers and sisters will be ensured. Our children will not have to go to other states in search of employment. Bengal's culture will regain its lost glory. Our refugee brothers and sisters, who are victims of religious violence, will get citizenship through CAA, and my West Bengal will move forward on the path of respect, free from illegal infiltration.”

"The call of the sacrifices and penances of Bharat Mata's brave sons has always been there. Today, West Bengal is an integral part of India. Let us rebuild the West Bengal of their dreams and take a pledge to make it 'Viksit West Bengal' by 2026.", the PM wrote.