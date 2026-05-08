'Less Talk, More Work': Suvendu Adhikari Vows To Restore Bengali Pride In 1st Address As West Bengal CM Designate
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari vowed to restore the Bengali pride in his first address after being named as the Chief Minister of Bengal. Guaranteeing to fulfill all the promises made by his party, Adhikari said that his government will form a panel to probe TMC's corruption.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari vowed to restore the Bengali pride in his first address after being named as the Chief Minister of Bengal. Guaranteeing to fulfill all the promises made by his party, Adhikari said that his government will form a panel to probe TMC's corruption.
‘We’ll Fulfill Every Promise'
The West Bengal CM designate assured the people that his government and organisation will remain committed to the ideology of the party and to the cultural spirit of West Bengal. “Our leader Narendra Modi has given several guarantees, and the Bharatiya Janata Party government will work to fulfil every one of them. We do not believe in mere words; the Bharatiya Janata Party believes in delivering through action. We speak less and work more,” he added.
“We will fulfil every promise made in our manifesto within the stipulated time,” he reiterated.
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