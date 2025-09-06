Jailbreak Caught on Camera: Remand Prisoners Attack Jail Staffer with Hammer, Escape

Anakapalle: Two inmates currently under judicial remand launched a sudden assault on a member of the jail staff at the Chodavaram Sub Jail located in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh.

The attack occurred within the prison's kitchen area, where the prisoners used a hammer to strike the staffer, leaving him with serious injuries.

Seizing the opportunity during the chaos, one of the assailants took possession of the gate keys from the injured employee. This individual then proceeded to flee the facility directly.

In a calculated act of deception, the second prisoner pretended to assist jail personnel in apprehending the first, using this pretense as a cover to also escape.

The entire event unfolded with such speed that the remaining staff had no opportunity to intervene or prevent the dual breakouts.

This incident of the jailbreak was captured by the facility's closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera system, providing authorities with a clear record of the event.

The fugitives have been identified as Nakka Ravikumar, who was facing charges related to the embezzlement of pension funds, and Bezawada Ramu, who had been held in connection with a theft case. The injured jail staffer, VeeraRaju, is currently receiving necessary medical treatment for his wounds.