Jaipur Cafe Owner Attacked With Iron Rods By Motorcycle-Borne Assailants, CCTV Captures Brutal Assault

New Delhi: A cafe owner in Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar was allegedly attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants while returning home after closing his establishment. The victim, identified as Mayank Gopalia, sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to Fortis Hospital.

A cafe owner was brutally attacked by a group of assailants armed with iron rods and sticks in Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar area. The incident, which took place on the night of November 5, was captured on CCTV cameras, with footage showing the attackers repeatedly assaulting the victim before fleeing the spot.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Mayank Gopalia, who runs Oven The Bakery Cafe in Vaishali Nagar. He was reportedly returning home on foot after shutting his cafe when he was ambushed by the attackers near his establishment.

According to reports, the assailants were waiting near a turn close to the cafe. As Gopalia approached the spot, two men allegedly rushed towards him and began assaulting him with iron rods and sticks. The attackers repeatedly struck him on the head, following which he collapsed on the road.

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The CCTV footage of the incident shows the assailants continuing to hit Gopalia even after he fell unconscious. The attackers subsequently fled the scene along with their associates, who were reportedly waiting nearby on a motorcycle and a scooter.

Gopalia was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to a hospital with the help of passersby. He was subsequently admitted to Jaipur's Fortis Hospital, where he received treatment for serious head injuries. Doctors reportedly performed an operation to treat his injuries.

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Dispute At Cafe, Employee's Husband Under Scanner

Preliminary investigations have pointed towards a possible dispute involving a cafe employee as the reason behind the attack.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, Shahrukh, the husband of a cafe employee identified as Shabana Khan, and his associates are suspected of being involved in the assault.

Reports suggest that a dispute had broken out at the cafe a few days before the attack. The cafe employee's acquaintance reportedly visited the establishment frequently, something that Gopalia had objected to.

On November 5, another argument allegedly took place between Gopalia and the woman employee. The employee's acquaintance reportedly threatened to kill the cafe owner before leaving the premises.

Investigators are examining whether the earlier disagreement and alleged death threats were connected to the subsequent attack.

CCTV Footage Helps Police In Investigation

The incident came to light after the victim's family began looking for him when he failed to return home and his phone remained unreachable.

The family subsequently examined CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly captured the assault. The footage has since surfaced, showing the attackers striking Gopalia repeatedly.

Vaishali Nagar police reached the hospital and questioned the victim's family members and cafe employees to gather information about the suspected attackers.

According to Vaishali Nagar SHO Arvind Singh Shekhawat, Gopalia was not in a condition to record his statement until Saturday night. Police registered an FIR on Sunday afternoon following a complaint from his family and launched a search for the attackers.