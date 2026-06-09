Jaipur Fire Tragedy: Illegal Fire Cracker Factory Set Ablaze Killing 3 and Injuring 5

JAIPUR: A devastating fire tore through an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating out of a residential house in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area on Tuesday, leaving three people dead and five others injured.

The incident triggered widespread chaos and panic across the densely populated neighborhood.

According to local administrative officials, the fire broke out inside a small space within a residential home where commercial firecrackers were being manufactured unlawfully. The situation worsened rapidly when a domestic gas cylinder caught fire and exploded, intensifying the blaze and trapping people inside.

Fearing the fire would quickly jump to adjacent buildings in the congested area, panicked residents rushed into the streets. Local police and emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to secure the parameter and control the unfolding chaos.

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Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma, while speaking to ANI, confirmed the fatalities, stating that eight people were inside the house when the disaster struck, including a woman and a child.

"Three people died, and five are currently undergoing treatment," Sharma said. Firefighters battled the flames for hours before successfully containing the inferno and preventing a larger disaster in the neighborhood.

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The five injured individuals, some of whom sustained severe burn injuries while trapped in the confined space, were rushed by emergency personnel to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for urgent medical care.

Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak arrived at the spot to supervise the relief operations and stated that the site is strictly a residential zone, not an authorized industrial area.

"It seems that some materials stored in a small space here caught fire," Nayak said, adding that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned to identify the exact chemical compounds stored inside the house.