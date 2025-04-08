Jaipur Hit-and-Run: BJP Slams Congress After Accused Usman Khan Allegedly Kills 3, Injures Several Others

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress after Usman Khan, a senior functionary of its Jaipur unit, was accused in a horrific hit-and-run incident that claimed three lives and left several injured in Rajasthan’s capital.

Usman Khan, who was serving as the Vice President of the Jaipur District Congress Committee, allegedly drove his SUV at Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Monday night, hitting multiple pedestrians and vehicles. The fatal rampage resulted in the deaths of at least three people and injuries to six others.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X, “Usman Khan, who brutally crushed nine people with his car in Jaipur, is not only the vice-president of the Congress District Committee, but was also an associate of Rahul Gandhi and a participant in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya led a protest in Jaipur, demanding the harshest punishment for the accused. The accused, Usman Hasan, has done this deliberately. He is a Congress functionary and should be hanged. I have full faith in my government, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, that this (victim’s) family will get compensation and at the same time, bulldozers will be used on those who have caused this accident," he told ANI.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation. Following public outrage over the incident, the Congress acted by expelling Khan from its Jaipur district executive body.

“The accused, Usman, has been arrested. He was in an inebriated state. 3 people died and 6 were injured in the incident. Out of the 6 injured, 3 have been discharged and 3 have been admitted to the hospital; their condition is normal. The accused’s car has been recovered,” confirmed Additional DCP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat.

According to the police, Khan, who owns an iron bed manufacturing unit in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area, was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. A medical report confirmed his drunken state. He has been taken into custody and an FIR has been filed based on a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased victim, Mamta Kanwar.