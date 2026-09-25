Jaipur Mayor Poll: BJP’s Sunil Kothari Wins With 89 Votes As Congress Protests Alleged Entry Restrictions

Jaipur: BJP's Sunil Kothari won the Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayoral election on Friday, securing 89 votes.

Following his victory, newly elected Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunil Kothari expressed gratitude to all 150 councillors for their support during the election process.

Speaking to the media, Kothari said, “As I bow in reverence at the feet of Mother India, I wish to express my deep gratitude to all 150 councillors who extended their overwhelming support to me during this election process for the post of Mayor of Jaipur.”

He assured that all 150 councillors would work together for the betterment and development of Jaipur.

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“I assure everyone that we, all 150 councillors and I, will work tirelessly for the betterment, development, and glory of Jaipur city, striving to live up to the faith the people have shown by entrusting us with their mandate,” he further added.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leaders protested outside the Jaipur Municipal Corporation headquarters over alleged restrictions on their entry during the mayoral poll.

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Chief Whip of the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan, Rafeek Khan, said that police stopped him from entering the premises, despite him being an MLA from Jaipur.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, “The police stopped me, saying that two of your men have already entered. I said that I am an MLA from Jaipur, yet you are stopping me from entering. This will not do. This is wrong, and I will move a Privilege Motion against these officials. We will not allow this kind of conduct. How can they stop us when we have the legal right?”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Amin Kagzi alleged that the party wanted to send its councillors inside, but found that a BJP MP and other leaders were already present and were observing the ballot process and conferring with the Returning Officer.