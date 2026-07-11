Jaipur Murder Case Escalates: Daughter Accused of Killing Mother to Claim Job Linked to Father’s Suspicious Death

New Delhi: The investigation into Neeraj Sharma's murder in Jaipur has shifted towards the death of her husband, Vijay Sharma in 2025 as police are now re-examining the case following allegations from his brother-in-law that the passing may not have been natural incident, as per sources.

Neeraj (45) died on July 3 after she was hit by a speeding SUV in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area. Initially treated as a road accident, the case took a dramatic turn after her brother raised suspicions and accused family members of being involved.

It was found that 23-year-old Ayushi Sharma- daughter of Neeraj- was involved in orchestrating the murder of her mother alongside her cousin, Balram (alias Ravi.

Link b/w both deaths

Investigators are now looking into potential links between the murder of Neeraj Sharma and the 2025 death of her husband, Vijay Sharma as they are examining allegations that their daughter, Ayushi Sharma, currently in custody for her mother's murder, was also involved in her father's death as part of a conspiracy concerning family property and a government position, stated reports.

Advertisement

According to police, Neeraj, who worked as a lower division clerk (LDC), was intentionally struck by a Scorpio SUV in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar on July 3 in an effort to pass the murder off as a traffic accident. Seven individuals, including Ayushi, have been taken into custody, while authorities continue to search for Balram.

What uncle has to say?

The new complaint was submitted by Rakesh Sharma, Neeraj Sharma’s brother and Ayushi’s maternal uncle, who has reached out to both the police and the courts to request an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vijay Sharma's death.

Advertisement

Rakesh has alleged that Vijay, who served as a Court Master at the Rajasthan High Court, was showing signs of recovery from a serious illness before Ayushi intervened and prevented him from receiving necessary medical care.

Rakesh alleged that Ayushi and her cousin, Balram, removed Vijay from their home under the pretense of finding better medical care, but subsequently refused to disclose his location for almost three months.

According to the complaint, Ayushi later told the family that Vijay had been admitted to Nivik Hospital in Jaipur.

When relatives arrived at the hospital, doctors reportedly informed them that nearly 90 percent of his body had sustained severe damage. Ayushi then brought Vijay home, where he eventually passed away.

Furthermore, Rakesh alleged that Ayushi and Balram carried out the last rites in their native village, and shortly after Vijay's death, Ayushi announced her intention to claim her father's government job while simultaneously demanding that family assets be transferred to her name.

‘Kill her father…’

Rakesh further alleged that during an argument, Ayushi threatened her mother by stating that if she could kill her father by disconnecting his feeding tube, murdering her would be an even simpler task.

He also stated that Neeraj subsequently shared a WhatsApp status hinting that she believed she had only two days remaining to live.

The complainant further alleged that Ayushi concealed information regarding Vijay's medical care following his 2024 brain haemorrhage, keeping him in an undisclosed location until he was hospitalized shortly before his passing in April 2025.

During police interrogation regarding the murder case, Ayushi reportedly claimed to have harbored long-standing resentment toward her mother, feeling that she was shown less affection than her differently-abled brother.

Police reported that she confessed to conspiring with Balram to murder her mother, citing family property conflicts and deep-seated animosity as the primary motives. Investigators described the final-year law student as highly calculated and legally sophisticated, noting that psychologists will be brought in to assist with her ongoing interrogation.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranjita Sharma confirmed that Balram is still at large and that efforts to apprehend him are ongoing. She stated that the allegations raised by Neeraj Sharma’s family concerning Vijay Sharma’s death will be incorporated into the current investigation.