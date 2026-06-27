Jaipur Online Radicalization Case: Accused Babita Dhakad Sent to Judicial Custody After ATS Remand

An investigation by the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) into the suspected online radicalization of a local woman has widened into a larger probe involving multiple security agencies. Babita Dhakad, who was arrested last week from the Vatika area of Jaipur, has been sent to judicial custody following the completion of her seven-day ATS remand.

Dhakad is accused of establishing contact with handlers linked to the banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) through various social media platforms.

Social Media Contacts and Investigation Details

According to ATS officials, Dhakad allegedly used the name "Khadija" online after interacting with individuals connected to the network. During a forensic examination of her mobile phone, investigators reportedly found a Facebook account under the pseudonym "Duniya Dhokhebaaz," which contained more than 300 foreign contacts, including several individuals based in Pakistan.

The ATS also claims to have recovered another social media profile displaying the flag of Jaish-e-Mohammed, along with phone numbers linked to the group. Additionally, intelligence inputs suggest that a cleric had proposed arranging her marriage to a man identified as Abu-Ubaidah while guiding her through specific online interactions as part of the grooming process.

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Unverified Claims of Operational Grooming

Investigative agencies claim that Dhakad was being prepared over the past few months to assist with operations within India. Sources close to the probe further claim that overseas handlers had discussed plans to train her in assembling explosives and eventually move her to Pakistan via illegal migration channels, commonly known as "donkey routes."

However, authorities emphasize that these specific allegations remain under active investigation and have not yet been presented or proven in a court of law.

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Joint Agency Coordination