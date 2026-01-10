Jaipur Police Nabs Two In Audi Hit-And-Run Case, Driver Still On The Run

Jaipur: The Jaipur Police have taken two people into custody in connection with the Audi hit-and-run case and are currently interrogating them. However, the driver is still on the run. Police said that his identity has been confirmed and he will be nabbed soon.

A speeding Audi car rammed 17 pedestrians on Friday night, leaving one person dead and 16 injured. The luxury car reportedly went out of control, mowing down pedestrians and roadside stalls near the journalist colony in Jaipur. The accident led to massive destruction at the site, destroying dozens of stalls and leaving the car completely shattered.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajarshi Raj, two people have been arrested, while the driver is still on the run.

The Jaipur police said that the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Sawai Mansingh Hospital, for treatment. On receiving information, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the hospitals to assess the situation and assured families of the victims that they would receive all necessary support and medical care. Reports claim, there were four people inside the car, three of them managed to flee the spot.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to track down the car's owner and other occupants. The police have seized the car and examining CCTV footage and eyewitness statements to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma immediately took stock of the situation, following the accident and directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

“The road accident that occurred in Jaipur's Journalist Colony is extremely tragic and heart-rending. Instructions have been given for the appropriate and prompt treatment of all the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed soul and bestow swift recovery upon the injured,” Sharma posted on X.