Dragged For 150 Meters...: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker In Jaipur; Family Demands Justice

Jaipur: A tragic late-night road accident in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur has left a family shattered and sparked intense outrage.

Rakesh Meena, a 28-year-old father of two, lost his life after a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV rammed into his motorcycle late Sunday night.

According to the police, the horrific collision occurred between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM near the Akshaya Patra intersection on Mahal Road, falling under the jurisdiction of the Ramnagariya Police Station.

Collision and Shocking Allegations

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact was so severe that the SUV dragged the motorcycle for approximately 150 meters. Bystanders managed to intercept the vehicle and immediately alerted the authorities.

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Eyewitnesses also alleged that beer bottles and cans were found inside the Thar, raising immediate questions regarding drunk driving.

Rakesh Meena, a native of Dausa, was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital with critical injuries but unfortunately succumbed while undergoing treatment.

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Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individual behind the wheel of the Thar is an MBBS student. Manohar, the SHO of the Shivdaspura Police Station, confirmed that the police are currently investigating the matter.

Hospital Chaos and Allegations of Tampering

The tragedy was followed by high drama and tension at the hospital. The grieving family alleged that individuals associated with the accused arrived at the medical facility and engaged in unruly behaviour, leading to physical altercations.

Police personnel had to be deployed to the scene to restore order and calm the situation. Adding to the controversy, the victim's family has raised serious questions regarding the post-mortem procedure.

The victim's father, Murlidhar Meena, has issued a stern warning to the authorities, stating that if impartial action is not taken and the culprits are not arrested immediately, the family and supporters will stage a massive protest and siege of both the police station and Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

A Family Shattered

The tragedy is particularly devastating as Rakesh had moved to Jaipur’s Aarti Nagar area with his family just five days before the accident.

He is survived by his wife and two young sons, Daksh (8) and Krishna (4), who are currently in a deep state of shock.

The police are currently reconstructing the sequence of events and analysing evidence to ensure a thorough investigation into the reckless crash.