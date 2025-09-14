Jaipur Tragedy: Family of 7 Dead After Car Falls Off Ring Road, Submerges in Underpass Water

Jaipur: In a heart-wrenching incident late Saturday night, seven members of two families met a tragic end when their car veered off the Ring Road and plunged into a water-filled underpass in the Shivdaspura police station area. The group was returning to Jaipur from Haridwar.

The tragedy unfolded near Prahladpura when the speeding car, reportedly losing control, collided with a divider on the elevated Ring Road. The impact sent the vehicle careening over the edge, falling approximately 16 feet into the underpass below, which was submerged due to waterlogging.

The submerged car remained undiscovered until Sunday afternoon, around 12:30 PM, when passersby noticed the damaged vehicle lying upside down in the water and immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Shivdaspura police station arrived at the scene. A crane was deployed to retrieve the mangled vehicle from the underpass. All seven occupants were found deceased inside. With the assistance of ambulances, the victims were transported to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The bodies were subsequently moved to the hospital's mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Ramraj Vaishnav, a resident of Vatika, Sanganer, who worked as a taxi driver, Madhu, his wife, Rudra (14 months), their son, Kaluram, Ramraj's brother-in-law and a resident of Kekri in Ajmer, Seema, Kaluram's wife, Rohit, their son, and Gajraj (3), their grandson.

According to police officials, the families had undertaken a journey to Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh following the passing of Kaluram's father. The purpose of the trip was to immerse the ashes of the deceased. They were returning to Jaipur by car late Saturday night after completing the rites.

Shivdaspura Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Saini stated that preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding as a likely cause of the accident, which led to the driver losing control and hitting the divider.