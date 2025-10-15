Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Grieving Families Raise Alarm Over No Aid For 'Common Man'

Whole system wakes up for criminals, but not for us": Grieving families slam delays after 20 killed in Jaisalmer bus fire. | Image: X

Families who lost their loved ones in the Jaisalmer bus fire are heartbroken and angry as they wait in anguish to identify their loved ones, rising over delays in DNA testing and the absence of medical staff.

Nitesh Chauhan, who lost his elder brother, said they have been waiting since early morning, with no answers and no support.

Speaking to the reporters, Nitesh Chauhan said, "Why isn't the CM listening to us? The doctors have not reached the hospital yet... We have suffered losses, and everyone will raise this issue for a few days, and then the issue will die down... Why will the doctors come at 11 am?... Family members are grieving, and no one knows what we are going through... You are asking me all sorts of questions; you should also go inside and ask why the doctors aren't here yet."

"Why will the DNA test be conducted at 11 am?... The whole system wakes up for criminals even at midnight, but there's no one here at the hospital for the common man. I have lost my brother. You are not seeing what we all are going through."

A relative of one of the deceased said the victim was returning home for Diwali. He said that the family has been waiting at the hospital since 6 am, but the DNA test has yet to be conducted.

"He was coming home for Diwali... We came to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, but later we got to know that he had passed away. We are here since 6 am but the DNA test has not been done yet...," said the relative.

A man who lost his younger brother in the fire said he found out about the tragedy only when his brother's phone stopped ringing.

"We got to know about it yesterday when his phone was constantly switched off. He was travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur... He was coming home for Diwali. He was my younger brother," he said.