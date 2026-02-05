Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Adil, Who Dodged Security Forces Multiple Times, Neutralised In J&K; Hunt On For Saifullah

New Delhi: In a big blow to the Pakistan-backed terrorism, the security forces eliminated notorious Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Adil in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Considered as a Pakistani national and right-hand man of senior Lashkar commander Saifullah, Adil had been evading capture for the past 18 months, as per reports.

Having planned and launched multiple terror attacks from the safety of natural caverns and makeshift shelters deep within the rugged mountains of Kishtwar, the high-ranking terrorist was finally neutralised by security forces in a decisive encounter in the Chhatroo area during Operation Trashi-1.

Following the encounter, a significant cache of arms and personal belongings including 1 Russian-made AK-47 assault rifle, 2 magazines containing 30 live rounds, one angle shoe, a jacket, and three pairs of trousers were recovered by the security forces from the site.

Advertisement

Operation Trashi

The joint operation, a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF, had been active for a full week.

Following specific intelligence on Wednesday evening, security forces established a tight cordon around the Chhatroo area, ultimately engaging the terrorist Adil in the gunfight that led to his neutralisation. Despite evading capture around twenty times, Adil was finally pinned down and killed.

Advertisement

Adil had been active in the Kishtwar district since 2024 and carried Rs 5 lakh bounty placed on him by the local police.

Earlier yesterday, two Pakistani terrorists Mavi and Zubair were killed by security forces after they were trapped inside a natural cave in Udhampur district.

Hunt On For Saifullah

Saifullah, a highly trained Pakistani national, is believed to be leading a group of terrorists in the treacherous terrain of the district, where joint search parties are currently closing in on his location and the security forces have intensified their operation to also nab him.

Following the neutralisation of his close associate Adil yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have doubled the bounty on top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Saifullah. The existing reward of Rs 5 lakh has been hiked to Rs 10 lakh as security operations intensify in the Kishtwar heights.

At least three operations have been launched to nab Saifullah and security forces have received inputs that Saifullah has fled towards the northern side of Chhatroo after Adil's killing.