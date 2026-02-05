'North Indians Clean Tables..., Come To Sell Pani Puri': Tamil Nadu Minister's Controversial Remark Sparks Political Firestorm

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam sparked a fresh controversy on Wednesday over the long-standing "two vs three language" debate, intensifying the standoff regarding "Hindi imposition" just weeks ahead of a crucial Assembly election.

The tension follows inflammatory remarks made by the minister Panneerselvam concerning migrant workers from North India, setting the stage for a high-stakes political confrontation.

Speaking at a public event, the minister said people from the north, "having learnt only Hindi", had limited job opportunities in the southern state and wound up with menial jobs, while Tamilians benefitted from the state's two-language policy - which focuses on Tamil and English - and secured jobs in the US or London.

He stated, "People from north India come here to clean tables. Many fathers have gathered here. Why do the north Indians come here? Since they only know Hindi, they lack job opportunities there. They come here as construction workers, table cleaners, and pani puri sellers," as per news reports.

"But our children have gone abroad... as we follow a two-language policy and learned English well. They are going abroad and getting opportunities to earn in crores... in USA, London," he added.

Remarks Draws Backlash

The Minister's remarks were met with swift condemnation from opposition leaders and political parties outside Tamil Nadu, who denounced the statements as both insensitive and socially divisive.

Nainar Nagendran, member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly hit out at the minister over his controversial remarks.

Taking to X, the minister stated, "In our Tamil land, which has upheld equality and brotherhood through the life philosophy of “Yadhum Oore, Yaavarum Keleer,” it is not only deplorable but also dangerous that DMK leaders continue to sow seeds of hatred against North Indians. Do the Congress and Communist parties, as alliance partners of DMK, endorse this divisive politics of the DMK, which strives to divide people ethnically into North and South?"

What DMK had to say

Responding to the backlash, leaders from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) attempted damage control.

Party spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah said “The two-language policy has helped Tamil Nadu and its people. English has given people development and global opportunities. Without this priority for English, people in Hindi-speaking states have not been able to develop in education."

The controversy also prompted reactions from other parties where Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said Tamil Nadu’s economy depends significantly on migrant labour from other states and that such workers are welcome and safe in the state, calling the remarks “irresponsible”.

Why the row?