Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Hideout Busted in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir: In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror hideout in the Dhannu Parole area of Kathua.

The hideout was reportedly used by terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group and linked to a Jaish commander identified as Mavi, whose belongings were recovered during the search.

Police recovered a gas cylinder, utensils and food items from the hideout, indicating that the location was being actively used to shelter terrorists.

Pakistani Links Under Probe

The three suspects were detained as well in a separate incident and were currently being questioned after investigators found Pakistani phone numbers stored on their devices, raising suspicions of cross-border links.

Earlier, the Kathua district administration in Jammu and Kashmir imposed a complete ban on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) with immediate effect, citing concerns related to cyber security, public order, and national security.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The directive prohibits the use of all VPN services within the territorial jurisdiction of Kathua, except those explicitly permitted by the government through a specific official order.