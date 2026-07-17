Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Module Busted in Gujarat; ATS Arrests 5 More, Total Held Rises to 13

New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested five more accused in connection with its investigation into a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the latest arrests are part of an intensified statewide crackdown on the terror network. Officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

The five arrested have been identified as Bilal Abid Shera, Mohammed Aiyub Kadiwal alias Mohammed Khadiyasan, Mohammed Shafi Mukhi alias Shafi Chapi, Mohammed Hasan Karadiya alias Hasan Haidarpuri, and Mohammed Aiyub Sunasara alias Mohammed Khali.

All Five terror suspects have been remanded to eight days of police custody by the Gujarat ATS. Recoveries from their residence included Jaish-e-Mohammad materials, cash, and specially prepared gunpowder. They were developing various mechanisms to detonate explosives and had conducted similar experiments eight times over the past two to three years.

Advertisement

Investigators alleged that all five accused were involved in testing explosives as part of the JeM module's activities. The ATS believes the suspects were linked to a Pakistan-backed terror network and were working in coordination with other operatives already under arrest.

The fresh arrests were made from various districts of Gujarat following sustained intelligence-based operations. Officials are probing the group's alleged role in planning terror activities and examining their network, handlers, funding, and logistical support.

Advertisement

The Gujarat ATS has stated that the investigation remains underway, with multiple leads being pursued to identify additional operatives and dismantle the entire terror module. Security agencies are also examining the accused's links with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and any wider conspiracy behind the alleged network.