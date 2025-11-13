Jaish Planned Delhi Blast to Take Revenge For Op Sindoor, Used Telegram For Coordination, Says Agencies | Image: Republic

Indian investigative agencies have confirmed the role of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025.

Indian agencies revealed that JeM planned the bombing, which was allegedly revenge for "Operation Sindoor," which they claimed targeted their headquarters in Pakistan. The attack was plotted in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, said agencies.

The explosive device was a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) using Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO). The vehicle used for the bombing was a Hyundai i20, packed with ANFO and the IED.

1. Execution

JeM used a "white collar network" of individuals and employed Telegram to plan and execute the blasts. The main accused who drove the car was identified through DNA testing as Dr. Umar un Nabi. His DNA matched samples from his mother and brother. Umar was captured on CCTV at Connaught Place, Delhi, in the Hyundai i20 with explosives at 10:05 am on November 11. The car was spotted 3 km from the Parliament House.

2. The Terror Network and Key Figures

The attack was planned and executed by six doctors:

-Dr Umar Un Nabi- The bomber who was killed in the blast. He is a resident of Khahgund, Qazigund. He was arrested earlier by Kashmir and UP Police from Saharanpur. Dr. Nabi was a resident of Koil in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, and worked as an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. He had completed his MBBS from Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and served as a Senior Resident Doctor at GMC Anantnag before shifting to Delhi.

-Dr. Adeel- He is another terror Doctor who was developing Saharanpur as JeM's new base, planning to open a recruit command center. He was a doctor from Government Medical College, Anantnag.

-Dr. Muzammil- He is also a co-conspirator. His room (Number 13 in Building 17 of Al Falah University) was the meeting point for hatching the plot. He was a senior doctor and lecturer at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

-Dr. Muzafar Ahmad Rather- Brother of Dr. Adeel moved to Afghanistan after Dr. Adeel’s arrest. He was in touch with a Pakistani handler in Afghanistan. He directed Umar to carry out the attack and coordinated the module from Dubai.

-Dr. Shaheen- She is also a co-conspirator. She was in contact with Dr. Arif and Afira Bibi, the women’s wing link. Dr. Shaheen Shahid, arrested in Faridabad on Monday, played a pivotal role in establishing the women’s wing and recruitment network of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in India. According to top intelligence officials, Dr. Shahid, also employed with Al-Falah University, was reportedly entrusted with leading Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the women’s wing of JeM, in India. The wing’s command in Pakistan is held by Sadia Azhar, sister of Jaish chief Masood Azhar. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was one of the masterminds behind the 1999 Kandahar hijacking.

-Dr. Mohammad Arif- He was a cardiology student from Jammu & Kashmir and was detained from the Cardiology Institute in Kanpur for questioning due to contact with Dr. Shaheen.

3. Pakistan / Foreign Links

Agencies said that the blast was planned in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

The brother of Dr. Adeel moved to Afghanistan after his arrest. Dr Adeel was in touch with a Pakistani handler in Afghanistan. He reportedly gave directions to Umar to carry out the blast and coordinated the module from Dubai.

Dr. Umar, Dr. Muzammil, and Dr. Adeel reportedly traveled together to Turkey in March 2022.

They are suspected of attending meetings with ISI members and a Pakistani handler named Ukasha (possibly a code name) in Istanbul.

The handler's location is reported to be Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

Intelligence agencies are raiding Rajouri and Kathua jails to dismantle terror infrastructure and a network of suspects in touch with Pakistani handlers.

4. Logistic, Financial Details, Communication

Funding & Procurement: Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen collectively gathered approximately Rs 2 million in cash, which Umar received. Umar then purchased over 20 quintals of NPK fertilizer (worth Rs 3 million) from Gurugram, Nuh, and surrounding areas to prepare IEDs. There was reportedly a financial dispute between Umar and Dr. Muzammil.

Terrorists communicated with foreign handlers via encrypted channels like the Session app.

Umar created a group of 2-4 members on the Signal app.

Code words like "shipment" and "package" were used in phones and diaries to refer to explosives (Ammonium Nitrate, Oxide, Fuel Oil).

Diaries of Dr. Umar (Room 4) and Dr. Muzammil (Room 13) were recovered from Al Falah University, using code words and referencing dates November 8th to 12th and the word "Operation."

5. Vehicle Details and Other Suspects

The Hyundai i20 (HR26CE7476):

The car changed hands five times in 11 years (2014-2025).

The last transfer was on October 29, 2025, to Aamir Rashid (who used an Aadhaar/PAN from Pulwama).

Dr. Umar Nabi (working at Al Falah Medical College) paid for the car's purchase of Rs 1.70 lakh.

The car was still registered in the fourth owner's name when the blast occurred.

Associated Vehicles:

Red Ecosport: Parked in Kandawali village, Faridabad, by Faheem (brother-in-law of Umar) and an unidentified woman.

Brezza Car: Registered in Dr. Shaheen’s name, found by police at the Al Falah University campus.

Police are searching for a third car.

Arrests/Detentions:

Faheem: Arrested in Faridabad; he is the brother-in-law of Umar.

Dr. Mohammad Arif: Detained in Kanpur.

6. Afira Bibi (The Women’s Wing Link)

According to information, Afira Bibi is the wife of terrorist Mohammad Umar (and reportedly also wife of Masood Azhar's nephew, Umar Farooq, who was killed after the Pulwama attack). She is a resident of Pakistan.

She acts as a link between all commanders in Jaish-e-Mohammed, reports said.

She was in contact with Shaheen and the "Doctor Module."

Dr Shaheen Shahid was tasked with radicalizing women. Afira Bibi is associated with Jamaat-un-Mominat (JUM), a branch run by Shaheen. She was preparing the women's wing of JUM in the country at the behest of Shaheeda and Afira.

7. The Larger Conspiracy

According to Haryana Police, the doctors had planned a massive plot. Not just Delhi, but also Ayodhya and Prayagraj were targeted.

The plan involved four groups of two terrorists (total eight suspects) who were to carry out four to five simultaneous blasts in different parts of the country.

Sources said, 32 more cars were reportedly yet to be prepared with explosives like Umar's i20 car. In addition to the i20, two other cars, including the Red Ecosport, were slated to be prepped, as per sources.