Jaish Planning to Smuggle Gold for Terror Financing, Anti-personnel Mines for Attacks in J&K: Intel Report

Jammu and Kashmir: Intelligence agencies have warned of fresh conspiracy by Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir by smuggling of gold to Union Territory and carrying of anti-personnel (AP) mines for planned attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an intelligence report, accessed by Republic, Jaish is planning to push consignment of gold through drone drops along the International Border to finance operations via Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the hinterland.

"We suspect that gold smuggling is intended to be used as a covert funding mechanism to sustain terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir. It is comparatively safer route as per terror groups as forces are keeping a strict vigil on routes being used for narcotics smuggling," official said.

Report reads that infiltrating group is expected to be heavily armed with grenades, weapons and anti-personnel (AP) mines and is planning to head towards the Doda–Kishtwar–Ramban (DKR) belt.

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Inputs indicate a possible drone-dropping operation along the International Border (IB) sector aimed at delivering consignments to Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the hinterland. Apart from the Samba sector, infiltration attempts are also anticipated along the Arnia sector, as well as in the Naoshera, Poonch and Kupwara sectors.