Jaishankar Meets Putin in Moscow, Conveys PM Modi’s Greetings Ahead of Key Summits

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday, August 24, as part of his two-day official visit to Russia. Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and a personal message to Putin, and the two leaders addressed India-Russia relations as well as key regional and global developments.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a visit from August 23 to 24, at the request of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. His visit comes at an important time for the bilateral relationship, as Putin is slated to fly to New Delhi for the BRICS leaders' conference on September 12-13.

Economic ties take centre stage

Before meeting Putin, Jaishankar spoke with Manturov about expanding bilateral trade and economic ties. The two also co-chaired the 27th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation, or IRIGC-TEC.

During the discussion, Jaishankar emphasised the partnership's ongoing expansion in the face of a complex worldwide environment.

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He said, “The India-Russia partnership has consistently demonstrated resilience and adaptability. Even amidst a complex international landscape, our engagement has continued to deepen, reflecting the mutual interest and confidence that define our bilateral partnership."

At his meeting with Putin, Jaishankar pointed to several areas where economic cooperation between the two countries has expanded, including trade, energy, fertilisers and nuclear cooperation. "I think our economic cooperation, trade, energy, fertilizers, nuclear, and other dimensions as well, I'd be pleased to speak about them in detail. Overall, I think our economic cooperation has grown very significantly," he said.

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Jaishankar also told Putin that the two sides had completed a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and would brief him on its outcome.

From SCO to BRICS, Modi-Putin meetings ahead

The Moscow conference comes ahead of many key interactions between Indian and Russian officials. Jaishankar said Prime Minister Modi is looking forward to meeting Putin at the SCO Summit. He also announced that India would invite the Russian President to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.

"Prime Minister Modi looks forward to meeting you at the SCO Summit, then welcoming you to India for the BRICS Summit, and, in due course, as per your mutual convenience, having the annual summit, so we have a very strong picture of cooperation to present," he added.

Putin's upcoming visit to India for the BRICS summit on September 12-13 adds relevance to Jaishankar's current trip, especially as both countries seek to expand economic engagement and cooperation outside their usual areas of partnership.

Jaishankar-Lavrov talks to cover global issues

During his visit to Russia, Jaishankar will also meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two ministers are likely to discuss regional and global developments.

The meeting comes after their July 22 conversations in Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN-related ministerial meetings, during which they assessed bilateral relations, discussed the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in West Asia. Jaishankar also expressed India's concerns over the safety of its mariners in the region.

India and Russia have had a longtime strategic cooperation. In October 2000, the two nations signed the Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership, which established a new institutional framework for their cooperation.

Since then, cooperation has evolved to include politics, security, defense, trade, economics, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Various institutional mechanisms operate at the political and official levels to ensure ongoing engagement between the two parties.

The India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission has two parts. Jaishankar and Manturov co-chair the IRIGC-TEC, which promotes trade, economic, scientific, technological, and cultural cooperation. The second division, which oversees military and military-technical cooperation, is led by the two countries' defense ministers.