Published 07:56 IST, July 7th 2024

Jaishankar Speaks to UK's New Foreign Secy, Both Reaffirm Commitment to Enhance Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he has spoken to the UK's new Foreign Secretary David Lammy and both sides reaffirmed to "enhance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership"

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
David Lammy(left) and S Jaishankar(right)
David Lammy(left) and S Jaishankar(right) | Image: X
