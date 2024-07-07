Published 07:56 IST, July 7th 2024
Jaishankar Speaks to UK's New Foreign Secy, Both Reaffirm Commitment to Enhance Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he has spoken to the UK's new Foreign Secretary David Lammy and both sides reaffirmed to "enhance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership"
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
David Lammy(left) and S Jaishankar(right) | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:51 IST, July 7th 2024