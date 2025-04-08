Punjab Blast: Explosion Outside BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia's Residence in Jalandhar, Probe On

Jalandhar: A loud explosion was heard outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, outside his residence in Punjab 's Jalandhar. The police and the forensic teams have arrived at the site and an investigation in the matter is underway.

Punjab Blast: Explosion Outside BJP Leader's Residence in Jalandhar

At around 1:00 am last night, a loud explosion was heard outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; initially the politician mistook it for thunder but later informed the police about the same. A police and forensic team arrived at the spot and an investigation is underway.

Grenade Attack or Something Else? Police Launches Probe

The Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, “Around 1 am, we got information of blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else...”

‘I Was Sleeping, And I Thought It Was Thunder’: Manoranjan Kalia on Jalandhar Blast

Talking about the exact moment of the explosion outside his house, BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said, “There was a blast at around 1 am...I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here...”