Jalandhar On High Alert After 3 Schools Receive Bomb Threats Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Jalandhar: Security agencies in Punjab have been placed on high alert after three prominent schools in Jalandhar received anonymous bomb threats via email on Saturday.

The threats come just 24 hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on February 1st, where he is expected to pay homage at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

According to police sources, the threatening emails were sent to Cambridge International School in Urban Estate, Police DAV School, and MGM School.

The messages reportedly contained political statements and warnings of explosions when the Prime Minister was present in the district.

Ongoing Investigation

As Jalandhar observed a public holiday on Saturday in honour of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, school buildings were empty when the threats were received.

This lack of students and staff prevented panic and chaos seen during similar incidents in the past, but the administration notified the authorities.

Following the alert, local police, accompanied by Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and dog units, cordoned off the affected campuses. Thorough checks were conducted throughout the afternoon.

Pattern of Threats

Earlier this week, nearly 26 schools in Chandigarh received similar emails, which were later debunked as hoaxes after thorough searches.

Investigations into those incidents revealed that the emails often used Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to mask the sender's identity.

Preliminary scans of the school buildings in Jalandhar today have also revealed no suspicious objects, leading authorities to believe this may be an attempt to create disruption.

Security Tightened for PM Modi's Visit

Despite the likely hoax nature of the emails, security for Prime Minister Modi’s visit has been significantly heightened. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav recently visited Jalandhar to review the five-tier security arrangements.

Additional personnel have been deployed at Adampur Airport, the travel route, and around Dera Ballan.

The Cyber Cell is currently working to trace the origin of the email address used to send the threats.