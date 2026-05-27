'Jaldi Jaldi Bhago...': Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Issues Ultimatum to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Border Queues Surge

New Delhi: Amid a government crackdown on illegal immigration, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has issued a stern ultimatum, warning infiltrators to leave the country before official measures are enacted.

"Jaldi jaldi bhago nahi toh jo karna hai sarkar karega (Run as quickly as possible or govt will do what it needs to)," he said after a meeting in Kalyani, as per reports.

Following this, hundreds of individuals lacking valid residency documentation gathered at the Bithari-Hakimpur border in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday, desperately seeking to return to Bangladesh.

This mass movement comes as the administration accelerates the implementation of a "detect-delete-deport" strategy aimed at identifying and removing undocumented immigrants.

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Addressing the situation, CM Adhikari clarified that this initiative is being executed under the provisions of the existing Foreigners’ Act rather than any new legislation.

“This is not a new law, but the already existing Foreigners’ Act. They should leave this place immediately," he said.

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'Responsibility of Bangladesh...'

Adhikari further asserted that he has directed the police to refrain from sending alleged infiltrators to jail.

“Bangladesh has already said that it is ready to accept its citizens back from our country," he stated.

He further asserted that he has instructed the police not to detain alleged infiltrators in prison, remarking, "Why should we host them? Why should we waste India’s resources? Are these infiltrators our sons-in-law?"

He further warned that those who failed to depart voluntarily would face severe consequences, stating, “Leave from here quickly, otherwise the government will take strict action.”

Crowd gathers near border

On Tuesday morning, a crowd gathered near the Hakimpur border in North 24 Parganas, reportedly assembling to return to Bangladesh as the state government intensified its crackdown on suspected illegal immigrants.

Similar scenes had earlier been reported during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

'Holding centres in Malda'

The border scenes, reminiscent of the post-SIR scramble, emerged just one day after the state inaugurated its first two "holding centres" for undocumented immigrants in Malda and Murshidabad.

As crowds of men, women, and children gathered near the Swarupnagar border, BSF personnel detained them to process their formal transfer to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

'Can't find work…'

A Bangladeshi migrant, who used to work as a mechanic in Howrah, said that they are leaving because they can't find work and they aren't being allowed to stay owing to the implementation of the 'detect, delete, deport' policy of the West Bengal government.

According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation.