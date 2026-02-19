Rajasthan Horror: Man Kills Wife, Two Children In Their Sleep In Jalore; Accused Arrested | Image: X

Jalore: In a chilling incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and two young children in their sleep at Daspa village late Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Mangalaram Purohit, is currently in police custody after a preliminary investigation led to a confession.

The tragedy came to light within the jurisdiction of the Bhinmal Police Station.

The Midnight Killing

According to police reports, Mangalaram used a sharp-edged weapon, believed to be a heavy knife or sickle, to slit the throats of his family members while they were asleep on a cot in the family courtyard.

Advertisement

The victims have been identified as Dadmi Devi (39), the accused’s wife of 20 years, Neeku (10), his daughter and Hitesh (7), his younger son.

Deception and Confession

In a desperate attempt, Mangalaram initially approached the police on Wednesday morning, claiming that unidentified intruders had entered his home and slaughtered his family. However, investigators noted inconsistencies in his statement.

Advertisement

The police revealed that two of the couple's other children were spared by chance: an elder son who works in Andhra Pradesh and another son, Mukesh, who happened to be sleeping at his uncle’s house just 100 meters away on the night of the murder.

Investigation

While a definitive motive is yet to be discovered, authorities believe the murders were the result of a long-standing domestic dispute or family feud.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect blood samples and forensic evidence from the crime scene.

The bodies were transported to the local government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Mangalaram, a farmer by profession, has been officially arrested. Police are now questioning neighbours and extended family members to understand the history of conflict within the household.

The triple murder has cast a pall of gloom over Daspa, leaving the village in a state of mourning and fear.