Jamia Assistant Professor's Casteist Slur Against Staff member Sparks Outrage, Complaint Lodged

New Delhi: A complaint has been filed against Dr Riyazuddin, an associate professor in the Civil Engineering Department of Delhi Polytechnic in Jamia Millia Islamia, accusing him of caste-based abuse, physical assault and harassment.

The victim, Ram Phool Meena, has filed a police complaint detailing the alleged incident. Meena worked as an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) at the University Polytechnic of Jamia Millia Islamia.

The complaint has been filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

According to the complaint, the incident allegedly took place on January 13, 2026, at around 3 pm inside Dr Riyazuddin’s office at Delhi Polytechnic. He, belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, claimed that the professor used derogatory caste-based remarks and questioned his caste identity.

Advertisement

Complaint filed by victim

The complainant alleged that he objected to the remarks and submitted a written complaint to Jamia Millia Islamia authorities. However, the complainant alleged that no immediate action was taken in the matter.

Following this, the accused assaulted him by punching him multiple times on the face and again said, "Tum saale Adivasi jangli ho, Musalmanon ke idare mein rehkar mere khilaaf shikayat karne ki jurrat kaise ki?"

Advertisement

Following the incident, he was taken to Jamia Millia Islamia Hospital, where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

University transfers him after complaint

Following the filing of the police complaint, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration transferred Ram Phool Meena to another department within the university.