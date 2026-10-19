Jamia Forms 7-Member Panel To Address Student Protests, Restore Campus Normalcy

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has constituted a seven-member high-level committee to engage with protesting students, examine their demands and take steps to restore normalcy on campus, following a hunger strike and protests over students’ demands.

The decision was taken after a meeting of senior university functionaries, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Controller of Examinations Prof. Ahteshamul Haque, deans of faculties, the Dean of Students’ Welfare, the Dean of Academic Affairs, the Chief Proctor and hostel provosts, among others, on October 18.

The committee has been constituted amid protests and a hunger strike by students demanding action on their grievances. The panel will engage with the protesting students, examine their demands and recommend necessary steps to restore normalcy on campus, the university said.

According to an office order issued by the Registrar, the committee will comprise seven senior academics and university officials. The members are Prof. Iqtidar Mohd. Khan, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages; Prof. Luqman Ahmad Khan, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; Prof. Zubair Meenai, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof. Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare; Prof. Tanuja, Dean of Academic Affairs; Prof. Mini S. Thomas of the Department of Electrical Engineering; and Prof. Simi Malhotra of the Department of English.

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The Dean of Students’ Welfare will convene the committee’s meeting and submit its report to the Vice-Chancellor at the earliest, the office order stated.

In a press release, the university said the committee would facilitate dialogue with the protesting students.

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“The University administration remains committed to resolving the matter through constructive dialogue and deliberation, grounded in mutual trust and understanding. It seeks the same spirit of cooperation from the protesting students and other stakeholders,” the press statement read.

The administration also reiterated its commitment to finding an amicable resolution to the long-standing issue of student union elections at the university. JMI said student union elections were discontinued in 2006 following recurring incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and disruptions of classes.

It also cited a 2022 Delhi High Court proceeding in which the matter was disposed of without directions to the university to conduct student union elections. The university said it has a system of subject association elections in its departments and centres, under which students elect three office-bearers — vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary — through secret ballots.

The administration has appealed to students and other stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining peace.

“The administration reiterates that collaboration is essential to fostering and conserving peace and harmony on campus and ensuring that the academic environment remains conducive and enabling for all students, faculty members, and staff. The present administration calls upon all stakeholders and students to work towards safeguarding the name, reputation, and high national and international ranking of the 106-year-old university,” the administration said.