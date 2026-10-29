Jamia Sets May 15, 2027 Deadline for Students' Union Constitution, Promises Elections by August

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for approving and implementing the constitution of its students’ union and agreed to hold elections by August 2027, following an 18-day protest by students demanding the restoration of an elected representative body on campus.

The university administration has also decided to revoke disciplinary action initiated against protesting students and appealed to them to end their agitation, according to reports.

The developments mark a significant step towards restoring the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which has remained defunct since 2006. Students had been demanding a time-bound schedule for the restoration of the union, along with the withdrawal of disciplinary action and an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel during the agitation.

Under the revised timeline, the university has committed to completing the process of approving and implementing the union’s constitution by May 15, 2027. Elections are expected to take place within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session, with the process scheduled to conclude by August 2027.

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The administration’s latest decision follows sustained protests and hunger strikes by students, who had sought a clear deadline for the constitution-making process and the restoration of democratic representation on campus.

Jamia Appeals To Students To Call Off Protest

The university has urged the protesting students to end their agitation following the assurances on the students’ union and the decision to withdraw disciplinary action. The protest had continued amid disagreements over the administration’s earlier announcement, which provided for elections after the union’s constitution was approved but did not specify a firm deadline for completing the approval process.

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Students had argued that the earlier assurance lacked clarity because it did not establish when the constitution would be finalised. They maintained that a definite timeline was necessary to ensure that the election process did not face further delays.

The administration’s latest move addresses the central demand for a time-bound roadmap towards restoring the students’ union. However, the university’s appeal to end the protest comes after several days of agitation over the lack of an elected student representative body.