sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Rajouri

Published 00:14 IST, September 18th 2024

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Rajouri

At least four Army jawans were injured after their vehicle fell into a 100-foot gorge in the Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rajouri accident
1 Army jawan killed, 5 others injured after vehicle fell in deep gorge in J&K's Rajouri | Image: x
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:20 IST, September 17th 2024