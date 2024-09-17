Published 00:14 IST, September 18th 2024
Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Army Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Rajouri
At least four Army jawans were injured after their vehicle fell into a 100-foot gorge in the Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
1 Army jawan killed, 5 others injured after vehicle fell in deep gorge in J&K's Rajouri | Image: x
