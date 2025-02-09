J&K Man With Terror Links Commits Suicide Alleging Police Harassment, Leaves Behind Video Message

Kathua: Makhan Din, a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district who was suspected to have a connection with militants, committed suicide and alleged that he was harassed by the local police. The man denied any and every terror links and also left behind a suicide note in the form of a video.

25-year-old Makhan Din, a resident of Perody, Billawar, committed suicide in J&K's Kathua district, alleging police harassment for having alleged terror links. The deceased's family has alleged that he was detained by the local police along with his father who tortured him in order to extract information about terrorists. This led him to take the grave step of committing suicide.

“His body will not be removed until justice is served to the family. I stand with them. I cannot bring him back, but I will fight until justice prevails," MLA Bani Dr Rameshwar Singh told reporters. The body of the deceased was however later buried.

The deceased also left behind a suicide note which was in the form of a video message, claiming that he does not have any links to terrorists and he has been questioned on fabricated charges of being an over ground worker (OGW).

‘Makhan Din Was Nephew of Pak Exfiltrated Terrorist Swar Din’: Police Issues Statement

“Makhan Din was the nephew of Pak exfiltrated terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar. He is helping in the same group that conducted the Badnotta Army Convoy attack in July 2024 in which 4 Army Jawans were martyred. It is the same group which led to the killing and martyrdom of head constable Bashir in the Kohag operation," police said in a statement.

“Makhan Din had several suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned, then released home, got exposed and subsequently committed suicide," police added.

Inquiry Ordered, Investigation Underway

A departmental inquiry will be conducted by DIG Shiv Kumar. Kathua District Magistrate has also ordered an inquiry into Makhan Din’s death, directing Lohai Malhar Tehsildar Anil Kumar to submit a detailed report within five days. Several police officers have visited the family members and assured them of a fair investigation into the matter, they said.