Jammu and Kashmir Police Upgrade Baltal and Manigam Camp Security Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have significantly upgraded security and administrative measures at the Baltal Base Camp and the Manigam Transit Camp ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. The changes aim to improve coordination among various security agencies and manage access control efficiently along the primary transit routes.

The security setup relies heavily on integrated technology to monitor the transit points. Multi-agency control rooms are operating around the clock to manage extensive closed-circuit television networks across the camps. In addition to standard surveillance, cameras equipped with facial recognition technology are active at multiple strategic entry and exit points to track movement.

To regulate access, officials have structured security checks into three separate layers at the camp boundaries. Ground security is further reinforced by specialized anti-sabotage teams deployed to handle immediate security risks at these transit hubs.

Alongside the technological changes, the local administration has focused on upgrading infrastructure to handle the large number of daily arrivals. Roads leading from the main highway to the Yatri Shivir have been paved to facilitate smoother vehicle movement and reduce traffic bottlenecks near the camps.

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Security screening areas have also been physically reorganized. The police have set up dedicated passenger galleries and protective sheds to keep waiting areas orderly, while installing separate, enclosed screening chambers for women to ensure privacy and efficiency during the verification process.

These logistics and security frameworks are part of a wider regional effort as the 57-day pilgrimage begins on July 3. Over 670 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the Union Territory to guard transit camps, highways, and high-altitude routes.

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