‘Jammu and Kashmir Was, Is, and Will Always Remain an Integral Part of India’: New Delhi Blasts Pakistan at UN

In a stinging rebuke at the United Nations General Assembly, India has categorically rejected Pakistan’s attempts to raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, firmly declaring that the region remains an "integral and inalienable" part of the country.

Speaking at the UNGA plenary session during the consideration of the Security Council's Annual Report, Ambassador P. Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, strongly criticised Islamabad for its "characteristic misuse" of august international platforms to peddle biased, divisive, and false narratives for domestic political gains.

India Reaffirms Unaltered Reality on Jammu and Kashmir

The diplomatic showdown was triggered after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir during his address. Exercising India's position with absolute clarity, Ambassador Harish reminded the assembly that no amount of political messaging or empty rhetoric from Islamabad could alter the ground reality.

"I would like to make it loud and clear," Ambassador Harish stated. "Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Any assertions to the contrary are baseless, devoid of, and inconsistent with historical facts."

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New Delhi maintained that matters concerning the Union Territory fall entirely within India’s domestic jurisdiction, rendering any external intervention or commentary completely irrelevant.

Pakistan Called Out for ‘Abusing’ UN Security Council Seat

Beyond defending its territorial integrity, India took the opportunity to target Pakistan's ongoing conduct as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Pakistan is currently serving a two-year term on the Council, which concludes at the end of this year.

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Ambassador Harish stressed that a seat on the Security Council comes with heavy global responsibilities and should not be degraded into a tool for geopolitical point-scoring. He called out Islamabad for circulating "misinformed and misleading communications," adding that such actions only highlight a deeply counter-productive approach to international diplomacy.

Fresh Tensions Over Gilgit-Baltistan Elections

This latest clash in New York unfolds against the backdrop of intensifying diplomatic friction between the two nuclear-armed neighbors over the region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

India recently lodged a strong, formal protest with Islamabad regarding Pakistan's unilateral plans to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi reiterated its long-standing stance that the entire region of Gilgit-Baltistan remains an integral part of Indian territory currently under Pakistan's illegal occupation. India warned that any illegal attempts by Pakistan to alter the material status of the occupied territories would hold no legal validity and would fail to change India’s core position.

Call for Comprehensive UN Security Council Reforms

During the plenary session, India also pushed forward its broader diplomatic agenda, calling for urgent and comprehensive structural reforms of the UN Security Council to reflect modern geopolitical realities.