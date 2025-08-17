J&K Flash Floods: 7 Dead, 6 Injured in Kathua; Rescue Operations Ongoing

Kathua: At least seven people have died and six others were injured after heavy rain triggered flash floods in Ghati village and surrounding areas in Kathua district early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 3:30 am and 4:00 am.

The flash floods also caused landslides in several locations, including a village named Juthana Jod, where a family is feared trapped under debris. The situation in the remote Ghati area of Rajbagh worsened as rainwater cut off road access, making rescue efforts challenging.

Inspector Ajay Singh from the Rajbagh police station confirmed that emergency teams, including police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have reached the affected areas.

“Bodies of four individuals have been recovered so far, and six injured people have been rescued and taken to the hospital,” officials said.

District police chief Shobhit Saxena clarified that there was no confirmed cloudburst, though heavy rains caused the flash floods. "We have kept the army on standby," he added.

The Ujh River, which runs through the region, saw a sharp rise in water levels. Water entered industrial areas, the Kendriya Vidyalaya campus, and even flooded the Janglote police station. Railway tracks and parts of the National Highway were also affected.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X, saying, “The civilian administration, military, and paramilitary forces have swung into action. The situation is being continuously monitored.”

Other areas like Bagard, Changda, and Dilwan-Hutli also experienced landslides, though no major damage has been reported from those locations.