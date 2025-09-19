Indian Army Organises Five-Day Free Medical Camp in J&K's Doda Under Operation Sadbhavana

Jammu: In a humanitarian gesture following flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's 26 Rashtriya Rifles unit has organised a five-day free medical camp under Operation Sadbhavana in the Bhalesa area of Doda district.

The medical outreach, launched to assist the flood-affected residents, has already attended to over 100 patients, with doctors and medical staff available on site to provide continuous healthcare services, including free medicines.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Salma, Sub District Hospital, Gandoh, said, "Such camps should be organised more frequently so that the people can benefit. People are receiving free medicines, and doctors and medical teams are available...More than 100 patients have visited till now...People need to help each other..."

Former Sarpanch of Dharveri, Mohd Iqbal, also appreciated the Army's efforts, stating that the camp had served multiple purposes beyond healthcare.

"This camp is very good. This army camp is not only used for medical purposes, but also for rescue work in areas such as broken roads and flood zones... They have provided medicines to almost 100 patients today." Ex Sarpanch told.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir continues to deal with the aftermath of persistent heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said this year's monsoon has caused widespread damage and promised that the state government would seek substantial support from the Centre.

"This year's rains have caused significant damage in Jammu and Kashmir... We will use whatever financial resources we have to provide relief to the people. We are also in close contact with the central government... We will place our demands before them for a significant package for Jammu and Kashmir...," Omar Abdullah said after visiting Kalaban village in Mendhar subdivision, where land sinking has affected multiple families.

Earlier, on Monday, nearly 400 residents of Kalaban village in Poonch district were shifted to temporary shelters after several homes developed cracks due to land subsidence triggered by days of continuous rainfall. The village has been declared unsafe, and residents have been advised to evacuate until further notice.

Authorities, with the support of a local NGO, are providing relief material and essentials to the displaced families. The administration has declared Kalaban unsafe and directed residents to evacuate until further notice.

On September 13, nearly 700 people were affected, and about 95 houses were damaged after days of heavy rain. Families housed in relief camps are being supplied with food, drinking water and other basic amenities, officials said.

The region witnessed continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, resulting in swollen rivers and flash flood-like conditions across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban.