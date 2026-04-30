Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Extended Route Launched | Check Routes, Halts And Timings

Jammu: In a historic development for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav today flagged off the first direct Vande Bharat Express between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar.

The high-profile ceremony, held at the Jammu Tawi Railway Station, marks the culmination of decades of engineering efforts to provide an all-weather rail link between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

By extending this route to Jammu Tawi, the Ministry of Railways has finally bypassed the frequent road closures and landslides that often isolate the Valley via the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway.

Key Timings and Route Details

The regular commercial operations for this extended service are set to begin on May 2, 2026. The 267 km journey will now be completed in under five hours, a significant reduction from the 6–8 hours typically required by road.

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According to the Northern Railway schedule, the service will operate six days a week with the following timings:

1. Morning Service (Except Tuesdays):

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Departure: Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM.

Arrival: Srinagar at 11:10 AM.

Return: Leaves Srinagar at 2:00 PM and arrives in Jammu at 6:50 PM.

2. Afternoon Service (Except Wednesdays):

Departure: Srinagar at 8:00 AM.

Arrival: Jammu Tawi at 12:40 PM.

Return: Leaves Jammu at 1:20 PM and arrives in Srinagar at 6:00 PM.

The train will make key halts at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi, and Banihal, ensuring connectivity for both local commuters and the thousands of pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Engineering Excellence and Capacity

A standout feature of this route is the crossing of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

Passengers will also travel through the Anji Khad cable-stayed bridge and several tunnels through the Pir Panjal range.

To accommodate the high volume of tourists and pilgrims, the train has been upgraded from the standard 8-coach rake to a high-capacity 20-coach rake.

This expansion effectively doubles the seating capacity, addressing the heavy waiting lists common during the peak travel seasons.

The rake is specifically engineered for the Himalayan climate and can operate at temperatures as low as -20°C.