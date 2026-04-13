Jammu–Srinagar Highway Restored After Ramban Protest Over Missing Youth

Srinagar: Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the Valley’s vital road link, was restored on Monday afternoon after remaining blocked for nearly four hours due to protests in Makarkoot, Ramban district.



The blockade, which had paralyzed traffic on both sides of the highway, was lifted following the intervention of senior district officials.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta reached the protest site and assured demonstrators that swift action had already been taken.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident, and authorities promised a transparent investigation. Traffic officials later confirmed that vehicular movement resumed smoothly after hours of disruption.

The protest was triggered by the disappearance of local youth Tanveer Ahmed Chopan, who, according to residents, allegedly jumped into Nallah Bishlari on Sunday afternoon while fleeing from miscreants who had beaten and chased him.

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Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pressed into service to assist in tracing the missing youth.

Protests at NH-44

Former NSUI president and senior Congress leader Advocate Feroz Khan, a resident of Pogal, visited Makarkoot and interacted with the victim’s family as well as district authorities.

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He termed the incident “unfortunate and unacceptable,” demanding strict punishment for those responsible. Khan urged residents to remain calm and uphold Ramban’s tradition of communal harmony and Hindu–Muslim brotherhood, stressing that such incidents must not be allowed to disturb the district’s peaceful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, DPAP leader Salman Nizami too condemned the alleged incident.

In a post on X, he described it as “shocking,” claiming the victim was forced to leap into the stream while escaping alleged cow vigilantes.

Nizami said he had spoken to DIG Ramban-Doda-Kishtwar Range Shargun Shukla, who assured him of stern action. He demanded immediate arrests and a thorough investigation, while appealing for calm and urging people to allow police to carry out their probe.

With assurances from the district administration, protesters dispersed peacefully, allowing traffic to resume on NH-44.