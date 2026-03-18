Jamnagar's 174-Year-Old Bhujiya Kotho To Reopen For Tourists From March 19

Gujarat: Jamnagar's historic Bhujiya Kotho will be opened for tourists from March 19, 2026. This historic building was once considered the tallest building in Saurashtra and holds an important place in the history of this region.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, continuous efforts have been made to preserve and enhance the historical and cultural heritage of the state.

After this historical heritage of Jamnagar was also damaged in the 2001 earthquake, the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation started the restoration, conservation, consolidation and reproduction of Bhujia Kotha at a cost of Rs 25 crores under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Urban Development Scheme.

To establish the heritage of Bhujia Kotha with its historical glory, this work was completed in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and its Phase-1 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 20 September 2025, a release said.

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The construction of Bhujia Kotha was done between 1839 and 1852. At that time, this building was used for security and communication. The building was damaged due to the earthquake in the year 2001.

The architecture of Bhujiya Kotha, artistic windows, arches, and conservatory have been successfully given a historical form through tireless efforts according to centuries-old traditional techniques. So that this magnificent building can take shape in its original form, natural materials including lime, guggle, multani mitti, gokhru, areetha, and vermilion have been used in the restoration work.

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