Jamui Horror On Camera: 3 Minors Held For Molesting Class 10 Minor Students, 32 Social Media Accounts Flagged For Sharing Video

Jamui: A coaching class had just ended and two Class 10 minor students were riding back home through Jamui's Madwa Pahad when their scooter was surrounded and, within minutes, a verbal abuse spiralled into physical assault and molestation. The two teenagers kept begging to be let go even as they were pushed around and forced to apologise, all while a phone camera kept rolling.

The footage of that Saturday evening, timed by police between 6.25 pm and 6.30 pm on a lonely stretch about 3 km off the Jamui-Lakhisarai main road, later flooded Facebook, Instagram and X. It showed a boy being dragged by his collar, a girl being lifted by her neck, and a hand pulling her even as she begged to be let go.

The clip's circulation has now led to criminal action, with a senior police officer confirming that 3 minors, two of them aged around 17, have been detained under BNSS and POCSO. The police also confirmed that a SIT under the Jamui SDPO has been formed, 7 to 8 more persons have been identified, and 32 social accounts have been flagged for revealing the identity of minors.

What The Viral Clip Shows

The Bihar police stated that the two teenagers had gone to Madwa Pahad on Saturday after their coaching session and were on their way back when a group of men stopped them at around 6.30 pm. The location was reportedly a remote patch around 3 km off the Jamui-Lakhisarai highway.

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The group allegedly hurled abuses, pulled the youngsters off their two-wheeler and began manhandling them. The accused even chased the boy and girl when they attempted to flee to save themselves. One of the accused is understood to have recorded the episode on his phone.

The video, which has since been widely shared, shows the boy being gripped by his shirt collar and yanked forward before he manages to wriggle out with help from the girl. Moments later, the girl is seen being held by her neck and lifted off the ground. The boy intervenes to free her, and during the scuffle, one man is seen touching her inappropriately. The ordeal continued even as the pair tried to restart their scooter, with the girl seated behind being dragged by her hand. In the footage, she can be heard pleading to be allowed to leave and promising never to come back to the area. The police stated that the accused forced the duo to apologise before letting them go.

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FIR Under POCSO, SIT Formation And Social Media Crackdown

Senior police officer KS Anupam confirmed that a case has been registered at Jamui police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the police, two of the apprehended minors are said to be between 17 and 18 years of age.

The police officer confirmed that a SIT has been constituted under the supervision of the Jamui Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to investigate the matter from all angles. The team was formed after detailed questioning of the two students.

The cops have so far identified 7-8 individuals allegedly involved and are verifying their criminal antecedents. The patrolling arrangements around the Madwa Pahad area are also being audited to determine if there was a lapse in surveillance, the officer added, stressing that further action will be initiated against anyone found participating in the attack.

In another related action, the police have flagged 32 social media handles that circulated the video showing the minors. The list includes 13 Facebook accounts, 12 Instagram accounts and seven accounts on X. The police have warned that disclosing the identity or face of a child victim in such a manner is itself a criminal offence inviting prosecution under the POCSO Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Political Row And Government Assurance

The circulation of the video stirred outrage in Bihar, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding immediate identification and prosecution of all those involved under POCSO and questioned why arrests were delayed. He also raised concerns about the safety of girls on public roads in Bihar. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed termed the incident as reflective of "jungle raaj" in the state and criticised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and the BJP for the prevailing law and order situation concerning women's safety.

Responding to the criticism, Bihar Minister Jama Khan asserted that the administration is treating the case with utmost seriousness. "The investigation is underway and whoever is found guilty will definitely face action. No guilty person will be spared at any cost," he said. Khan noted that arrests were made soon after the matter came to light and that CM Choudhary has taken cognisance of it. He accused opposition parties of questioning the government's work despite public faith in the NDA dispensation.