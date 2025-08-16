Janmashtami 2025: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for ISKCON Temple Celebrations | Check Routes to Avoid

Planning to Visit ISKCON Temple This Janmashtami? Check Delhi Traffic Police’s Route Diversions First | Image: X

New Delhi: In preparation for the grand celebrations of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on August 16, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for devotees and commuters traveling near the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash.

With large gatherings expected, the advisory includes road closures, vehicle restrictions, and alternate routes for commuters. Visitors have also been encouraged to use public transport, especially the Metro.

Road Closures Around ISKCON Temple

To manage the high footfall around the temple area, Raja Dheer Sen Marg between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal will be closed to all vehicular traffic and made pedestrian only.

Only bonafide residents will be allowed to enter the restricted zone between Captain Gaur Marg T-point and Sant Nagar.

These restrictions will remain in place from 8 AM on August 16 till 2 AM on August 17.

Goods Vehicles Restricted

The movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will be prohibited in key parts of South and Southeast Delhi during the event to avoid congestion.

Alternate Routes and Diversions Announced

To prevent traffic buildup near the ISKCON Temple, Delhi Traffic Police has advised the following diversions:

Traffic coming from Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Inner Ring Road) towards Captain Gaur Marg Ring Road Crossing will be diverted to Ashram or Moolchand.

Vehicles from Outer Ring Road headed toward Captain Gaur Marg will be rerouted via the Modi Mill Flyover.

Vehicles approaching from Paras Chowk (Outer Ring Road) will be diverted towards Modi Mill Flyover or Chirag Dilli.

Traffic from BRT Central School Flyover will be directed towards Chirag Dilli.

The Traffic Police has strongly recommended using public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, to reach the ISKCON Temple during Janmashtami.

From there, devotees can walk to the temple via Captain Gaur Marg. Commuters are also advised to follow traffic signage and instructions from police personnel on duty.

Security Measures and Public Appeal

Officials noted that the arrangements are necessary due to the expected arrival of thousands of devotees, including VIPs and dignitaries. The Delhi Police has appealed for public cooperation and encouraged people to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and inconvenience.

Separate Traffic Advisory for Rohini on August 17

In a separate notice, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory for August 17, due to a special event in Rohini. Several roads will be closed or partially restricted:

Bhagwan Mahavir Road

Bawana Road

Kanjhawala Road

Kanjhawala Link Road

Badsha Dahiya Marg